Local

May 21, 2017 7:38 AM

Road rage on I-5 ends up in fistfight, Burlington man hospitalized

Marilyn Napier

Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON

A 34-year-old Burlington man was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital on Saturday morning after an apparent road rage incident that started on Interstate 5.

According to Mount Vernon police, the Burlington man and another man both took the Kincaid Street exit and parked at Skagit Bus Station on East Kincaid Street a little before 10 a.m., then engaged in a fist fight.

Police believe the reported fight was sparked by aggressive driving on I-5 between the two men.

The Burlington man was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are still investigating the incident and are looking into surveillance video at the bus station. No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with middle school, community race at Lake Padden

Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with middle school, community race at Lake Padden 1:28

Ski to Sea 2017 kicks off with middle school, community race at Lake Padden
See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade 1:16

See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade
See what happens when a big pipe breaks at the Bellingham sewage treatment plant 1:41

See what happens when a big pipe breaks at the Bellingham sewage treatment plant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos