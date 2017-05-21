Road rage on I-5 ends up in fistfight, Burlington man hospitalized

A 34-year-old Burlington man was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital on Saturday morning after an apparent road rage incident that started on Interstate 5.
According to Mount Vernon police, the Burlington man and another man both took the Kincaid Street exit and parked at Skagit Bus Station on East Kincaid Street a little before 10 a.m., then engaged in a fist fight.
Police believe the reported fight was sparked by aggressive driving on I-5 between the two men.
The Burlington man was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police are still investigating the incident and are looking into surveillance video at the bus station. No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.
Comments