Local

May 20, 2017 7:01 AM

Junior Parade kicks off Ski to Sea

Bellingham Herald Staff

Students from various Whatcom County middle schools, at top, formed an impromptu drum circle before the start of the Junior Ski to Sea Parade on Friday in Bellingham. The annual event started at Cornwall Avenue and Kearney Street and ended downtown at Railroad Avenue and Champion Street.

Also at the parade, U.S. Coast Guard mascot PFD Panda, at bottom, went through an arm tunnel formed by the Bellingham Bay Gymnastics performance team.

Whatcom County’s biggest festival kicked off with Friday’s parade and ends with the big race on May 28. In between, there will be a documentary, a book sale, a rodeo, some live music, a zombies-vs.-survivors race, a night market and more.

