See highlights of the 2017 Junior Ski to Sea Parade

Photos from the parade are shown as a marching band made up of students from Bellingham middle schools performs at the start of the Junior Ski to Sea Parade on Friday, May 19, in Bellingham. The annual event started at Cornwall Avenue and Kearney Street and ended downtown at Railroad Avenue and Champion Street.
Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

