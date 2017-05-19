Local

Northbound I-5 in Mount Vernon will be closed Saturday night

Skagit Valley Herald

May 19, 2017 4:13 PM

The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 from College Way in Mount Vernon to George Hopper Road in Burlington will be closed overnight Saturday.

The lanes will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday as Granite Construction repaves the roadway, including that over the O’Connell Memorial Bridge.

As a detour, drivers will exit I-5 at College Way and follow a signed detour along Riverside Drive/South Burlington Boulevard to get back onto the highway at George Hopper Road.

This repaving work is part of a project that is bringing a new layer of asphalt to a 12-mile stretch of I-5 in the Mount Vernon area. The project is scheduled to be completed by July.

