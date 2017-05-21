Want to help build a new Sehome High School? Here’s some info for you

The Associated General Contractors is hosting an event for companies interested in working on one of this year’s largest construction projects in Whatcom County.
The AGC has invited Dawson Construction to present information about building a new Sehome High School. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. on May 24 at the Squalicum Boathouse on Zuanich Point.
Information at the event will include work packages, scheduling and bidding information for subcontractors. There are about 30 different packages for subcontractors to bid on.
“We are looking for qualified subs that have experience on school projects and we’re looking for partners in this process,” said Jon Tesarik of Dawson Construction.
Replacing Sehome High School is estimated to be a $73 million project that gets going this summer after a groundbreaking in March. The new 175,000-square-foot high school will be built just south of the current facility at 2700 Bill McDonald Parkway, with an estimated completion date of August 2019.
The event is open to AGC members and industry nonmembers. To RSVP, send an email to Liz Evans at levans@agcwa.com.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
