New Bellingham cafe aiming for hometown community feel

Dori Eppstein wants her new cafe to be about community, and she’s already getting that feeling from her neighbors.
Eppstein opened Dori’s Coffee Shop on May 13 at 1203 N. State St. The spot has been a location for a cafe for many years and Eppstein spent a couple months giving it an updated look with fresh paint, new furniture and equipment. The menu has breakfast sandwiches and local products, including coffee from Bellingham Coffee Roasters and baked goods.
Eppstein also plans on making Dori’s a place where local artists can display their latest work. The first art theme is dragonflies, which is the logo for her business.
She’s also opened up the upper mezzanine for more seating, but may also use it to host arts and craft classes in the summer.
The emphasis is to make it a community hangout, and she’s already been encouraged by what she has heard from customers.
“The feedback has been so warm and the local businesses have been great at welcoming me here,” Eppstein said. “They are excited to have a coffee place back here.”
She wasn’t sure what to call her business, and asked for feedback on Facebook. Dori’s wasn’t an option she listed, but that’s what her friends said she should go with, saying that it was the best way to represent a community cafe.
Eppstein said she is also interested in talking to local bakers to add more items to her menu.
A grand opening celebration with live music is scheduled for June 9. Regular hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Details about the coffee shop can be found on its Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
The Northern Light newspaper in Blaine reports that plans are in the works for a new restaurant at 568 Peace Portal Drive, near the Chevron gas station. The proposed restaurant is called Red Door Fish and Chips and is planning to serve a variety of seafood dishes. Co-owner Mike Hill told the newspaper he hopes construction to start in late June or early July and expects it to take around eight months to complete. ... In response to the sudden closure of NYP Bar and Grill earlier this month, the restaurant BowEdison is offering a free appetizer or dessert for anyone who has a NYP gift card. According to BowEdison’s Facebook post, the offer is for one starter or dessert per card, with the offer ending at the end of 2017. ... The Checkered Apron in Ferndale announced on its Facebook page that it would be open sporadically May 22-26 and closed May 26 until June 5 as it prepares to consolidate with Barb’s Pies and Pastries. Once it reopens on June 6, it will be offering fresh doughnuts and savory breakfast items. ... A state liquor license application was submitted for the former Wasabee space at 105 E. Chestnut St. The proposed business name is Muto Ramen & Izakaya in Bellingham and the applicants are Minako Muto and Mitsuo Takahara. ... If you noticed the demolition of the former Fountain Bistro building at 1910 Broadway last week and was wondering what’s next for that spot, it is slated to become a SaviBank branch.
