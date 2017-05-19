Can bone broth become the new morning drink?

Bone broth has become a popular recipe ingredient, but a local company sees potential in creating a frothy broth beverage.
Cauldron Broths, which produces an organic bone broth, is getting ready to introduce a “froth broth” hot beverage at the Bellingham Farmer’s Market.
The product is going through its final inspections, but the plan is to introduce it at the market on Saturday, said Gabriel Claycamp, co-founder and head chef of Cauldron. The beverage is being developed in partnership with Simmer Company. If it is well-received at the farmer’s market, the two companies plan on expanding froth broth into other areas, possibly going into cafes and restaurants.
The idea is to provide an alternative to the caffeinated and sometimes sweetened morning drinks of coffee and tea. With 12 grams of protein in a cup, it’s more of a savory drink, Claycamp said. By putting it through an espresso machine, the drink is frothy but would still remind some of drinking soup. The company plans on offering a variety of flavors, including chicken, beef and a vegetarian version. It will sell for $3 or $4 a cup, a price similar to a cafe latte.
By having a drink packed with protein, it is expected to be a more steady energy burn and not result in a sugar “crash” that some experience with other drinks, said Dylan Green of Simmer Company.
Broth drinks in general have been seeing a rise in popularity by being promoted for its health benefits, although there hasn’t been many scientific studies to back that up. It does have a warm-drink comfort feel, which may help it catch on as a drink.
“I’m curious to see where this can go,” Green said, adding that the broth drink has the potential to go nationwide.
Cauldron Broths got its start last fall, making pouches of the bone broth that is sold in stores like the Community Food Co-op. People buying those pouches tend to use them for soups and food recipes. When Claycamp came across an old espresso machine, that’s when the idea came to make a frothy drink.
Setting up a stand at the Farmer’s Market will also be a family affair. Claycamp’s 11-year-old son, Rhone, will have a S’mores cart next to the Cauldron stand once a month.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
