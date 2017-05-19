Can bone broth become the new morning drink?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." Pause 2:31 Bellingham manufacturer shows how easy it is to use a patented rope-rescue device 0:26 Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death 0:27 Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 6:15 Competing opinions on Cherry Point development 1:29 Watch crews blast snow off North Cascades Highway 0:49 Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake Up Whatcom County' rally in Bellingham 1:52 Five facts about the North Cascades Highway Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Cauldron Broths in Bellingham makes a variety of products from broth and is getting ready to introduce a "froth broth" hot beverage at the Bellingham Farmer's Market on Saturday, May 20. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

