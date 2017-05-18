Crying child leads to crash that injures 3 near Bellingham

A Bellingham mother distracted by a crying baby caused a three-car crash that sent three people to St. Joseph hospital early Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Kaylissa Dunmore, 24, was driving an Infiniti G35 north on Hannegan Road around 7 a.m. when she got distracted by her 4-month-old baby in the back seat, said Sgt. Mark Francis of the state patrol. Meanwhile, the driver of a northbound Honda Civic had stopped to turn left into a business driveway at 5459 Hannegan Road.
Dunmore’s car slammed into the back of the Civic, pushing that car into the southbound lane. An oncoming Ford F-150 crashed head-on into the Honda.
The Honda’s front passenger, Cruz Morga-Nunez, 24, of Bellingham, suffered multiple injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Francis said. Hours later he was in satisfactory condition at St. Joseph hospital.
The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old woman from Bellingham, suffered a broken wrist, and an Everson man, 57, seated in a passenger seat of the Ford had neck and lower back pain. Both of them were treated at St. Joseph hospital.
Dunmore, her baby boy, and the 62-year-old driver of the Ford weren’t hurt.
Troopers cited Dumore for second-degree negligent driving. In the discretion of the trooper, Francis said, being distracted by a child didn’t meet the threshold for vehicular assault, where a driver must show “disregard for the safety of others.”
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments