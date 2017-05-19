With Canadian holiday looming, Bellis Fair puts on border appreciation sale

This weekend could be a busy one at the border because of the Canadian holiday, so Bellis Fair is hoping to attract some of that traffic.
May 22 is Victoria Day, giving many Canadians a three-day weekend to travel into the U.S. With that in mind, Bellis Fair is hosting Border Appreciation Days May 19-22, with participating stores offering 10-25 percent off purchases, according to the mall’s website.
The 25 percent off is at select retailers, while the 10 percent off is at select food court vendors. To spot participating businesses, look for the flags in the storefront windows. According to the website, as of Wednesday afternoon 30 businesses were listed as planning to participate.
The discounts are available to everyone, including local residents, said Rene Morris, general manager at Bellis Fair.
When it comes to crossing the border into British Columbia, the Canada Border Services Agency is asking travelers to plan ahead.
Wait times are expected to be longer, particularly in the afternoon and evenings. Last year more than 88,300 people entered Canada at the five Whatcom County border crossings during last year’s Victoria Day weekend. The busiest crossings last year were at the Peace Arch and Pacific Highway truck crossing in Blaine.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
