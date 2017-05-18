A crew from Taylor Shellfish Farms heads behind the oyster beds to dig clams at Samish Bay on May 18, 2010. The company grows oysters and clams on 1,700 acres in the bay south of Bellingham.
A crew from Taylor Shellfish Farms heads behind the oyster beds to dig clams at Samish Bay on May 18, 2010. The company grows oysters and clams on 1,700 acres in the bay south of Bellingham. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
A crew from Taylor Shellfish Farms heads behind the oyster beds to dig clams at Samish Bay on May 18, 2010. The company grows oysters and clams on 1,700 acres in the bay south of Bellingham. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

May 18, 2017 9:14 AM

Samish Bay fails spring pollution test, shellfish harvest closed

Kimberly Cauvel

Skagit Valley Herald

Just days after a visit from Gov. Jay Inslee to discuss progress being made in cleaning up bacterial pollution in Samish Bay, the bay failed an annual state evaluation.

Rain during Inslee’s visit Monday increased the flow of the Samish River, prompting water sampling and a precautionary shellfish harvest closure on Tuesday.

Skagit County Water Quality Analyst Rick Haley said Wednesday afternoon that the amount of bacteria in the water samples was about 10 times the limit set by the state Department of Health.

The Department of Health closes shellfish harvesting in Samish Bay when the Samish River reaches certain flows that have been associated over the years with high concentrations of fecal coliform bacteria.

Fecal coliform and other bacteria found in human and animal waste can contaminate shellfish and cause illness if oysters are eaten raw.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hit and run victim's mom-"Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit."

Hit and run victim's mom- 3:27

Hit and run victim's mom-"Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit."
Competing opinions on Cherry Point development 6:15

Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
Watch crews blast snow off North Cascades Highway 1:29

Watch crews blast snow off North Cascades Highway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos