Watch two of the dozens of people who provided public comment Tuesday, May 16, 2017 on the Whatcom County Council's proposed policies for development of heavy industry at Cherry Point, west of Ferndale, Washington. Council members approved the measures 6-1 after hours of public comment.
Whatcom CountyCourtesy to The Bellingham Herald
More Videos
6:15
Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
3:27
Hit and run victim's mom-"Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit."
1:29
Watch crews blast snow off North Cascades Highway
0:49
Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake Up Whatcom County' rally in Bellingham
0:27
Deadly hit and run on Birch Bay-Lynden Road
1:52
Five facts about the North Cascades Highway
4:37
Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case
1:35
Bellingham Police Department does bomb squad training near Everson
0:50
Lynden home for adults with developmental disabilities may close soon
0:37
Watch video of a black bear sighted in Blaine
0:41
Driver's condition unknown after hitting Fairhaven bus stop shelter
8:28
Watch the Procession of the Species parade in Bellingham