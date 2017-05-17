Driver who caused fatal Mother’s Day wreck has died

A Maple Falls man who police said caused the three-car crash that killed a young father and his infant daughter on Mother’s Day has died, hospital officials said.

Larry E. Fitzgerald, 71, died Monday at St. Joseph Hospital, a nursing supervisor said Wednesday.

Fitzgerald had been in critical condition since he was rushed there by ambulance Sunday morning following the Mount Baker Highway wreck that injured Pamela Moyer, 24, and killed her husband Phillip Moyer, 25, and their 5-month-old daughter Penelope.

This story will be updated.