Watch crews blast snow off North Cascades Highway

Washington Department of Transportation crews worked for six weeks this spring the clear the 40-mile stretch of North Cascades Highway between Whatcom, Skagit and Okanogan counties. Besides using snowplows, crews also fired a cannon to create small avalanches in chutes that threatened the roadway. The highway opened for the season on Tuesday, May 16.
WSDOT
