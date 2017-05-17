Watch crews blast snow off North Cascades Highway

Washington Department of Transportation crews worked for six weeks this spring the clear the 40-mile stretch of North Cascades Highway between Whatcom, Skagit and Okanogan counties. Besides using snowplows, crews also fired a cannon to create small avalanches in chutes that threatened the roadway. The highway opened for the season on Tuesday, May 16.
WSDOT Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

