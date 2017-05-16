Two people enjoy a sunny day at Boulevard Park in Bellingham.
Two people enjoy a sunny day at Boulevard Park in Bellingham. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com
Two people enjoy a sunny day at Boulevard Park in Bellingham. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com

Local

May 16, 2017 12:57 PM

If you’ve been loving these rainy days, you’ll hate this forecast

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

If you’re one of those Western Washington residents who embrace the rain, and persistently gloomy skies rock your world, ignore this story.

Because if the forecast holds, a bit of sun poke will peek through the clouds Wednesday, followed by a string of mostly sunny skies that could last a week or more.

“People should get outside and enjoy the sun,” said meteorologist Josh Smith at the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It looks like we haven’t had a week of dry weather like this since September.”

Smith said the jet stream is slowly curving north, sending surface-level high pressure toward Western Washington. In weather terms, that means fair skies ahead.

In addition, temperatures will be in the mid- to high 60s and are expected to rise into the 70s by Sunday. That’s well above normal May highs in the low to mid-60s, he said.

Nevertheless, rainfall in Bellingham maintains a normal pace of 14.74 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, an unusual late-season snowstorm was dropping as much as a foot of snow in the Cascades. Smith said snowfall was lighter at Mount Baker and across Highway 20 near Newhalem, but a winter weather advisory was in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

north cascades
Crews clear the west end of the North Cascades Highway, also known as Highway 20, near Rainy Pass in this undated photo.
Washington State Department of Transportation Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Highway 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, opened as scheduled Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. The 40-mile stretch of highway typically opens in April or early May, but WSDOT feared it might not open until mid-June because there was so much snow this winter.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos