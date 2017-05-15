Bellingham, Lynden NYP restaurants close after bankruptcy filing

A Western Washington restaurant chain that started in Whatcom County has closed after being unable to reorganize in bankruptcy court.
Court documents show NYP Bar and Grill shifted from a Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy filing to a Chapter 7 personal filing on May 11. By the weekend all the Western Washington NYP restaurants were closed, including in Bellingham and Lynden.
Mike Novak founded the restaurant chain in 2009, first opening in Bellingham and Lynden. Novak and his attorney did not respond to messages left Monday. An attorney representing the trustee in the case said they would not have a comment about the filing at this time.
Other restaurant locations include Tacoma, Burlington, Everett, Seattle and Renton. According to court documents, the Seattle restaurant closed soon after the April Chapter 11 filing while the Tacoma News Tribune reported the Tacoma spot closed May 4.
The bankruptcy filing indicates debts of more than $2 million. That includes a $1.47 million claim by the Internal Revenue Service for taxes and more than $450,000 owed to Sysco Corp., which distributes food products to restaurants. The filing lists more than 100 businesses, agencies or people that are owed money.
The closure was abrupt, leaving employees, vendors, and landlords wondering what to do next. Brian Finnegan, who owns the building that was home to the Bellingham NYP at 902 N. State St., said he was told the Bellingham spot was among the restaurants the company was trying to save through reorganization when it was filed in April. When the filing switched to Chapter 7 last week, all the assets were turned over to a trustee and the restaurants were shut down.
Finnegan said that there is already some initial interest from strong, financially solvent restaurant chains. He expects that space will reopen as a restaurant relatively soon, once it gets approved by the trustee.
“It’s an up-and-coming area that draws a lot of college students,” he said.
According to a report from Seattle television station KIRO 7, some employees were left in the dark about what was happening until the announcement came that the restaurants were closing.
The News-Tribune reported that the company also has a case pending in Pierce County Superior Court, involving a contractor that did renovations to the Tacoma restaurant. The suit alleges that the NYP owner owed $672,447 for the work.
