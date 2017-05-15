Driver in deadly wreck had been ticketed several times over the years

A Maple Falls man who police said caused a Mother’s Day crash that injured a young mother and killed her husband and infant daughter has had several traffic citations over the past 30 years, including convictions for moving violations, court records show.
Washington State Patrol investigators said Larry E. Fitzgerald’s Chevrolet Suburban crossed into oncoming traffic about 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the Mount Baker Highway, causing a head-on wreck that killed Ferndale resident Phillip C. Moyer, 25, and his 5-month-old daughter Penelope R. Moyer. Phillip’s wife and Penelope’s mother Pamela C. Moyer was injured in the three-car wreck near Rifugio’s Country Italian Cuisine in the foothills community of Welcome.
Whatcom County District Court records show Fitzgerald has been cited nine times since 1990 on traffic violations, both criminal and non-criminal, for infractions that include speeding, tailgating, improper turning and negligent driving.
A 2013 citation for speeding was dismissed after a hearing before a judge.
In addition, he has been convicted or paid fines for driving with a suspended license, giving false information to an officer and driving without insurance or registration.
Fitzgerald, 71, remained in critical condition Monday at St. Joseph hospital, where he was taken by ambulance Sunday, a nursing supervisor said. Pamela Moyer was treated for minor injuries and released Sunday.
Meanwhile, friends have established a GoFundMe page called Moyer Family Final Expenses to pay for the two funerals. It had $22,750 pledged toward a $20,000 goal by 11 a.m. Monday and was being shared extensively on social media.
Investigators still don’t know why Fitzgerald, who was eastbound on Mount Baker Highway near Mosquito Lake Road, drifted across the centerline in his Suburban, side-swiping Pamela Moyer’s westbound Toyota Yaris and striking her husband’s Subaru Legacy wagon head-on. Their infant daughter was in the Subaru, which was following behind the Yaris.
The Moyers were on their way to church, according to the GoFundMe page.
“We could be looking at criminal charges, depending,” said state patrol Sgt. Mark Francis.
Francis said there were no initial indications that drugs or alcohol were involved, but a timely sample of Fitzgerald’s blood couldn’t be obtained because he went directly into surgery.
He said it was too soon to speculate about driver distraction or mechanical failure as factors in the wreck. He couldn’t say if Fitzgerald is a licensed driver.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
