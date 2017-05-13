Bellingham man dead in head-on collision on I-5 in Skagit County, state patrol says

A Bellingham man was killed following a head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Skagit County Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Norman M. Graham, 86, died at the scene around 5:20 p.m., the state patrol said in a report.
Graham was driving a red 2002 Volkswagen Jetta south on I-5 near the exit to Bow Hill Road. The car left the roadway and crossed the median, driving into northbound traffic, the state patrol said.
The Jetta ran head-on into a white Ford F750 utility truck, driven by Jayme L. Emery, 36, also from Bellingham, according to the state patrol. Emery was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but drugs or alcohol did not appear to be involved, the state patrol said. Both vehicles were totaled.
Pic of Skagit fatal scene. Large scene w/ lots of debris.— Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) May 13, 2017
R lane open. Still 1 hr for investigation. pic.twitter.com/2duG8SmBXa
The crash blocked the northbound lanes of the interstate north of Burlington, according to tweets from the state Department of Transportation. The northbound on-ramp from Bow Hill road was also closed.
The closure backed up traffic for nearly 6 miles, the department said.
Our first look at backup from NB I-5 crash at Bow Hill Road. It's stretched nearly six miles, and is growing by the second. Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/5knuxFVXOx— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) May 13, 2017
The lanes were reopened at around 8 p.m. The on-ramp reopened nearly an hour later.
UPDATE: BOTH LANES of NB I-5 at Bow Hill Rd have reopened. However, the Bow Hill on-ramp to NB I-5 remains closed.— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) May 13, 2017
