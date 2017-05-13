Local

May 13, 2017 10:23 AM

Bellingham man dead in head-on collision on I-5 in Skagit County, state patrol says

By Kyle Mittan

kmittan@bhamherald.com

A Bellingham man was killed following a head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Skagit County Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Norman M. Graham, 86, died at the scene around 5:20 p.m., the state patrol said in a report.

Graham was driving a red 2002 Volkswagen Jetta south on I-5 near the exit to Bow Hill Road. The car left the roadway and crossed the median, driving into northbound traffic, the state patrol said.

The Jetta ran head-on into a white Ford F750 utility truck, driven by Jayme L. Emery, 36, also from Bellingham, according to the state patrol. Emery was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but drugs or alcohol did not appear to be involved, the state patrol said. Both vehicles were totaled.

The crash blocked the northbound lanes of the interstate north of Burlington, according to tweets from the state Department of Transportation. The northbound on-ramp from Bow Hill road was also closed.

The closure backed up traffic for nearly 6 miles, the department said.

The lanes were reopened at around 8 p.m. The on-ramp reopened nearly an hour later.

Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case

Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case 4:37

Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case
Bellingham Police Department does bomb squad training near Everson 1:35

Bellingham Police Department does bomb squad training near Everson
Lynden home for adults with developmental disabilities may close soon 0:50

Lynden home for adults with developmental disabilities may close soon

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos