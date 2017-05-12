Think you shoveled a lot of snow this winter? These guys are still at it

After heavy snows buried the North Cascades Highway up to 25 feet deep this past winter, warmer weather is helping road crews reopen the route sooner than anticipated.
Also known as State Route 20, this stretch of scenic highway will reopen to vehicle traffic at 11 a.m. on May 16, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Earlier estimates indicated the road might stay closed until June, but WSDOT crews turned eight weeks of work into less than six.
“Crews always had a Memorial Day weekend opening as a goal, despite the estimates that told us June,” said Don Becker, WSDOT’s maintenance supervisor in Twisp, in a news release. “Luckily, in the end, the weather was finally on our side.”
This year’s reopening is the third latest on record. You have to go back to June 14, 1974 to find the only time crews weren’t able to get this stretch open before the end of May. Last year, the road reopened on April 22.
WSDOT crews started clearing on the west end April 3. Working from both sides, crews not only clear snow, they also repair pavement, signs and guardrails, and clear culverts and ditches.
The scenic highway stretches from the Olympic Peninsula to the Idaho state line, but the 35- to 40-mile portion over the North Cascades is typically closed between late November and mid-December, and usually opens by early May. It links eastern Whatcom County to Okanogan County and some prime hiking, fishing and camping areas.
