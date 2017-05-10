National sports retailer opens Bellingham store

Dick’s Sporting Goods is now open at Bellis Fair.
The national retailer is currently in a soft opening mode to give customers a chance to preview the store. Grand opening events take place May 12-14. During the grand opening, prizes will be given to the first 100 customers each day.
Doors open at 8 a.m. May 12-13 and 9 a.m. May 14.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson is scheduled to appear between 1-3 p.m. on May 13.
On May 14, children ages 6-15 are invited to participate in a variety of strength, agility and speed games from noon to 2 p.m. Prizes are awarded for completion of the challenges.
