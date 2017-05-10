Watch video of a black bear sighted in Blaine

Blaine Police provided this video of a juvenile black bear sighted near Odell Street and Pipeline Road in Blaine, Wash., at about 9 p.m. Monday, May 8. State Fish and Wildlife Department was notified but no action was taken because the bear wasn’t threatening people or property, police said.
Blaine Police Dept. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald