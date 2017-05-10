Gray skies don’t mean you’re safe from skin cancer. Here’s where to get screened.

Fifty people will be able to get a free skin cancer screening from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 20 at the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center, 3301 Squalicum Parkway.
The screening will be painless and take about 10 minutes. Doctors may examine arms, legs and above the chest or other areas that are of concern to participants.
Participants should wear short-sleeved shirts and shorts if their arms and legs are going to be examined.
Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers.
Early signs include a change in your skin, especially the size or color of a mole or spot; a new growth, even if it has no color; and itchiness, tenderness or pain.
Reservations for the screening are required by calling the cancer center at 360-788-8226. Space is limited to 50 people.
