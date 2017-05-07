Whatcom title insurance company expands into Lynden

A title insurance company has expanded its operations by opening a Lynden office.
On May 1 Whatcom Land Title opened an office at 507 Front St., in the former First American Title Company space. First American Title closed its Bellingham and Lynden offices last month.
Once it is in fully up and running the Whatcom Land Title Lynden office will have around four employees and be a convenient spot for north county clients and homeowners, said Ashley Hulbert, marketing manager for the company.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whatcom Land Title is currently hiring for several positions as it expands. Details can be found on its website.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
