Couple suffers burns, dogs killed in two-building fire at Birch Bay condos

A devastating fire at a cabin in Birch Bay left a man and a woman with burns early Friday, when they tried to rescue their dogs from the flames, according to fire officials.
The couple, in their 40s, awoke to the smell of smoke around 1:45 a.m. in their one-story cabin at 8112 Birch Bay Drive in The Idlesse Condominiums along the shore of Birch Bay, said Mitch Nolze, an investigator with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office.
They escaped the cabin, but suffered cuts, smoke inhalation and significant burns when they tried to rescue their dogs. Investigators believe two large-breed dogs and one smaller dog perished in the fire, Nolze said. The residents were rushed to St. Joseph hospital.
North Whatcom firefighters battled flames that spread to a two-story community building next-door. Crews from Lynden and Ferndale were called in to help extinguish the fires. Both buildings will likely be total losses due to the extreme flame, smoke, heat and structural damage, fire officials said.
Burn patterns suggest the fire started in the living room of the cabin along a wall, Nolze said. However, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
At this point, investigators don’t believe the fire appears suspicious.
This story will be updated.
