Arts, music, theater programs sought for Bellingham Families

Community groups and businesses that serve children 12 and younger are invited to submit their information for the annual list of art, music, theater, science and other programs for publication in the fall issue of Bellingham Families.
Send information or updates for 2017 with the name of your program or business; street address and town; a 25-word description of what you offer, and contact information (phone number, website, email address) by May 19 to margaret.bikman@bellinghamherald.com.
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
