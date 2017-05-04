A lot of people in Bellingham were squinting Thursday

Bellingham marked a springtime milestone Thursday as the mercury topped 70 degrees for the first time this year.
Temperatures reached 70 degrees at 12:53 p.m., according to National Weather Service observations at Bellingham International Airport. By 2:53 p.m., the temperature was 75. High temperature for Thursday was 76, reached between 4 and 5 p.m.
March 28, 1994, was the earliest the temperature has ever risen above 70 degrees in Bellingham, according to online records at the National Weather Service. June 7, 1955, is the latest it’s ever taken to reach 70 in Bellingham.
Record high for May 4 is 80 degrees, a mark that was set in 1953.
Temperatures last topped 70 in Bellingham on Nov. 8, 2016, as part of an unusual warm spell that preceded one of the coldest and wettest winters on record.
In Bellingham, the average high temperature in May is 62 degrees, according to U.S. Climate Data, which collects weather statistics for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
