Going to Barkley Village? Some businesses are without water today after main break

Some Barkley Village businesses will not have water for up to six hours Thursday as city crews repair a broken water main, according to the Public Works Department.
The main broke at 2945 Newmarket St., a building that houses Jalapeños Mexican restaurant and Statement Apparel, the department said. Workers went to the site at about 11:45 a.m.
With the exception of the nearby Haggen store, businesses along Newmarket Street south of Barkley Boulevard will not have water while workers repair the 22-year-old pipe, the department said.
Crews expect the main will be down until about 4 p.m.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
