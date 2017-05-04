Traveling through the Pacific Highway truck border crossing? Plan accordingly

Construction work may lead to some traffic delays for several weeks at the Pacific Highway truck border crossing.
The work, which includes upgrading existing equipment and technology, will begin May 8 and is expected to complete on June 15, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Between May 8-15, the construction may impact the bus lanes. From May 29 through June 15, travelers may experience delays in the regular passenger lanes at the northbound crossing. Work is scheduled to take place during the traditionally busy Memorial Day weekend, according to the agency.
Travelers can monitor wait times on the agency’s website or by using the mobile app named CBP Border Wait Times.
