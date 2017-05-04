Local

May 04, 2017 12:13 PM

Camping trip in Utah makes Bellingham man a winner

The Bellingham Herald Staff

A Bellingham man is one of 11 winners in a “Share the Experience” photo contest by the National Parks Foundation.

John D’Onofrio won in the “Scenic, Seasons, and Landscapes” category for a photo he shot last year at Fantasy Canyon in Utah, where the sandstone rock formations “look like they belong on the cover of a progressive rock album,” according to atlasobscura.com.

D’Onofrio is editor and publisher of AdventuresNW, an outdoor adventure magazine that’s based in Bellingham. An avid photographer, he told the National Park Foundation the sandstone formations at Fantasy Canyon can be difficult to photograph because the rock is mostly grey in color and the lighting is harsh.

“I elected to camp on-site and after the sun went down I noticed the almost ghostly illumination of moonlight on the strange formations and was transfixed,” he said. “I’ve been a life-long pilgrim on our public lands. ... I believe that finding and nurturing deeply-felt connections to the natural world is an antidote to the stress-inducing pace of modern life.”

More than 16,500 photos were submitted for the contest.

The National Park Foundation is the nonprofit partner to the National Park Service.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fog blankets Bellingham Thursday, May 4, 2017

Fog blankets Bellingham Thursday, May 4, 2017 0:26

Fog blankets Bellingham Thursday, May 4, 2017
Washington AG Ferguson on fighting the Trump travel ban and the 'power of the law' 1:52

Washington AG Ferguson on fighting the Trump travel ban and the 'power of the law'

A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in April 2017 2:05

A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in April 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos