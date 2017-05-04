We know Canadians shop here for milk and gas. But peanut butter?

Our neighbors to the north are facing a national crisis – and it has nothing to do with trade deals or Donald Trump.
Canada is facing a peanut butter shortage. Specifically, Skippy brand peanut butter.
U.S.-based Hormel Foods, which sells Skippy, actually discontinued the brand in Canada several months ago. Grocery stores are now getting to the end of their inventory, creating a run on Skippy, according to CBC News.
A Hormel spokesman said competition and pricing hurt the brand’s profitability in Canada’s market, according to Fortune.com.
Canadians are not happy. Facebook posts range from “I can’t believe it” to “devastating.”
“I’m really mad at Skippy,” said Jim Hazzard in Alliston, Ont., who told CBC News he recently snagged a store’s last two jars. “I’m very careful how much I use.”
Turns out it’s more complicated than just deciding whether your next PBJ is Skippy-worthy.
The Skippy brand is still available in more than 60 countries, including the U.S. So Canadians could flock to Whatcom County and load up on Skippy, like they seem to do with milk and gas, right?
According to Hormel’s Skippy website, the now defunct Canadian smooth and crunchy versions actually contained 1-3 fewer grams of sugar per serving compared to their U.S. counterparts.
“It just changes the whole flavor if you sweeten it up,” Hazzard said.
Customers can still buy it on Amazon’s Canadian site, but prices currently range from about $10 to $50 for a jar of regular peanut butter and more than $130 (Canadian) for a two-pack of “Extra Crunchy Super Chunk” version.
