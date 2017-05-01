How would Canada's legalization effort affect Washington pot sales?
Jacob Lamont, of Evergreen Cannabis in Blaine, Wash., talks about what could happen to his business if Canada legalizes marijuana. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced legislation in April to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Canada.
Philip A. Dwyerpdwyer@bhamherald.com
More Videos
1:07
How would Canada's legalization effort affect Washington pot sales?
0:32
Lummi Blackhawk Dancers sing at Salish Village groundbreaking
1:01
Here's why Guide Meridian is closed near Lynden
0:31
Planning to shoot the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips
2:13
Passion for classic cars turns into TV show rooted in Whatcom County
2:20
Man makes first appearance in court for robbery on West Holly Street
0:43
This black bear went for a swim in backyard Bellingham pool
2:13
Watch helicopter rescue of tubers on Nooksack River
1:09
How to safely watch a solar eclipse
3:38
Colorado wants this man back
1:15
Check out what was sculpted in the sand at Birch Bay
1:55
Drum and pipe band leads procession to Lynden Fire Chief Robert Spinner's memorial service
2:01
Matt Petryni and Hannah Fishman discuss the rental housing crisis in Bellingham