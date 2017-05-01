Did you miss the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival? You’re in luck

The overcast weather in April didn’t stop visitors from hundreds, and even thousands, of miles away from attending the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
While the festival was scheduled to end Sunday, both Tulip Town and RoozenGaarde will extend their hours for an additional weekend this year, staying open until May 7.
At Tulip Town on Saturday, families and friends took to the fields to snap selfies and to take in the rows of varied-colored flowers.
Pravallika Botcha of Houston brought her parents who were visiting from India to see the tulips for the first time. Her mother, Rama Lakshmi Botcha, said she enjoys gardening and that was one of the reasons why she came.
“It’s the colors,” Rama Lakshmi Botcha said. “I like bright colors.”
As visitors walked through the rows of tulips, many stopped to pose for photos with the vibrant flowers.
For Samantha Luong and her friends Erica Wilkins and Amanda O’Neill, who visited from Bellingham, taking photos was the goal of their trip.
“It’s for the great pictures, it’s the season,” Luong said, laughing.
Co-owner of Tulip Town Jeannette DeGoede said this season has been pretty normal in terms of weather, resulting in the extra week.
“It’s the same as last year but instead of doing it in three weeks, we did it in five weeks because of the cooler season,” she said.
DeGoede said workers have already started topping the tulips at Tulip Town, but that the late-blooming tulips should be in full bloom the final week.
“It’s nice when it (the weather) is normal because people fly in from all over the United States, so normal is a very good situation,” she said.
