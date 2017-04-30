People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day
Scenes from April Brews Day on Saturday, April 29, at Depot Market Square in Bellingham. April Brews Day is a craft beer festival that provides about half of Max Higbee Center's yearly revenue. Max Higbee Center provides recreation opportunities for teens and adults with developmental disabilities.
Evan AbellThe Bellingham Herald
More Videos
1:49
People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day
0:23
Demonstrators march to Boulevard Park
0:58
Check out the gaggle of goslings at Lake Terrell
2:35
‘Pump track’ for mountain bikers set for Whatcom Falls Park
0:53
Five facts about Larrabee State Park
3:59
Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court
0:31
Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard
1:17
Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community
3:05
Take a tour of Bellingham's Hundred Acre Wood
0:52
Racers try to beat 'The Villain' at Superhero 5K in Bellingham
1:54
Thousands march through downtown Bellingham at March for Science
1:17
Dog owners in Bellingham talk about bagging their dog's poop