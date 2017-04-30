People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day

Scenes from April Brews Day on Saturday, April 29, at Depot Market Square in Bellingham. April Brews Day is a craft beer festival that provides about half of Max Higbee Center's yearly revenue. Max Higbee Center provides recreation opportunities for teens and adults with developmental disabilities.
Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

