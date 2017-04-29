Demonstrators march to Boulevard Park

Several hundred demonstrators marched through downtown Bellingham and along State Street Saturday afternoon in support of a variety of issues, including the environment, farmers, climate science and immigrants' rights. The group also denounced President Donald Trump and the oil industry. Organizers said they were going to Boulevard Park.
