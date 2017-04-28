It was crime-ridden. It was a blight. What’s next for the razed Aloha Motel site?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:35 ‘Pump track’ for mountain bikers set for Whatcom Falls Park Pause 2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works 1:30 Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs 3:23 When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden 2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 3:59 Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court 1:17 Writer Jewell Parker Rhode reads from 'Towers Falling' at Bellingham event 0:39 Kulshan, Boundary Bay and Aslan lead area breweries in 2016 beer production 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Crews start tearing down the Aloha Motel on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, on North Samish Way in Bellingham, Wash. The city condemned the motel for being a hub of crime and then bought the property. JT Muenscher of Everson is the general contractor. kie.relyea@bellinghamherald.com