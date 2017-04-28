It was crime-ridden. It was a blight. What’s next for the razed Aloha Motel site?

Once a hotspot for crime, the former Aloha Motel property will be turned into a mix of affordable housing, offices and commercial space under new owner Bellingham Housing Authority.
In 2015, the city obtained the site under condemnation proceedings after declaring the Aloha a blight on the neighborhood for housing criminal activity. The motel at 315 N. Samish Way was demolished the same year.
“This project is a big win for the city,” Mayor Kelli Linville said in announcing the city’s decision to pick the housing authority to redevelop the property.
“We’ve eliminated a magnet for crime and are now providing a wide range of housing options for the community, all while implementing the urban village plan,” Linville added.
The Aloha was known for housing criminal and unsafe activity – drug deals, deadly overdoses, violence – but it also was one of the few places where people with little income and bad background checks could find a place to live.
The housing authority bought the property from the city for $1.83 million, using a loan obtained from the city’s low-income housing fund.
It will redevelop the triangular 66,000-square-foot site into a complex with more than 150 housing units for residents with a range of incomes, new office headquarters for itself, a parking garage for tenants, and commercial spaces along North Samish Way.
Because money for the project is coming from the city’s low-income housing fund, known as the Bellingham Home Fund, most of the residents will earn 50 percent of the area median income. But some of the housing will be opened to those with higher incomes, officials said.
And some of the units will be reserved for homeless families, senior citizens and those with special needs, including for physical or mental impairment.
The property is part of the Samish Way Urban Village. City officials said the proposed development – with its design, pedestrian orientation and site layout – fulfills the community goals for the urban village.
Construction is anticipated to begin next year.
