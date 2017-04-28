Here’s what to do with old Vicodin and OxyContin you’ve got hanging around your house

Don’t know what to do with unused and old prescription drugs you’ve got sitting around? Take them to the Bellingham Police Department for disposal Saturday.
Police will accept the medication – including prescription narcotics and controlled substances, such as Vicodin, OxyContin or Percocet – at 505 Grand Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for free.
The service is anonymous, no questions will be asked, officials said.
No medication from businesses will be accepted. Liquids, needles and syringes won’t be taken either.
The event is part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Details: cob.org/medreturn.
