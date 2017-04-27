Do you know which state park is Washington’s first?

One of Whatcom County’s most popular state parks – Larrabee State Park – is also the oldest in the state, and a new monument will recognize that fact.
The monument, will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Friday., April 28 at the amphitheater area off the park on Chuckanut Drive. The sandstone monument was hand-carved by Keith Philips, a stone cutter from Tenino. Money for the monument came from sales of the Washington State Parks license plates.
A bit of history: Larrabee became Washington’s first state park on Nov. 22, 1915. The park’s original 20 acres were donated by Frances P. Larrabee, in accordance with her late husband Charles X. Larrabee’s wishes. Charles Larrabee was a successful copper miner, industrialist and philanthropist and one of the founders of Bellingham’s Fairhaven area. The donated land was envisioned as a park and automobile campground to complement the Chuckanut Drive section of the Pacific Highway, which was nearing completion in the early 1900s.
