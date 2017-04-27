Do you know which state park is Washington’s first?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 Five facts about Larrabee State Park Pause 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 3:59 Ferndale man accused of killing his father makes first appearance in court 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit 1:13 7 facts about Costco and its new Bellingham store 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Five facts about Larrabee State Park. A new monument honoring Larrabee as Washington's first state park will be unveiled at the park amphitheater on Friday, April 28. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald