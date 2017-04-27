Updated Bellingham Herald news app has a new look, ability to customize

If you’re a user of The Bellingham Herald’s news app, you’ll like the new changes out this week for iOS phones and tablets. Android users will see the new version of the app in late summer.
We’ve added the ability to personalize sections. There is a new drag-and-drop function that allows you to move sections up and down so the news you like can be seen first. With the streamlined navigation at top, a swipe allows you to find more news that matters to you quickly.
You can bookmark and save up to 20 stories for easy access and offline reading.
Tablet users can turn the screen horizontally to browse headlines as they read stories.
The app still has the features we know you like: access to obituaries, the e-edition, calendar, classifieds and more. Find that content under “Obits and more.”
You can choose whether to receive push alerts for breaking news. You can adjust text size and choose between a light background and a dark background.
If you have auto update set up on your phone, the new version should load within 24 hours. If not, you will need to delete the app and bring it in again.
