You’re in luck if you consider yourself a ‘citizen scientist.’ Just check out what’s up this weekend

Two training opportunities are available this weekend for “citizen scientists” interested in marine ecology by assisting with beach and intertidal surveys.
North Sound Stewards volunteer program offers training sessions from noon to 4:30 p.m., Saturday at the BP Heron Center in Birch Bay State Park, 5105 Helweg Road; and from noon to 4:30 p.m., Sunday at the Padilla Bay Reserve nature center, 10441 Bayview Edison Road, near Bay View State Park.
Volunteers will observe sea stars, forage fish, and other intertidal species to gather data that will help protect habitat, providing a baseline of information to drive public policy, restoration efforts, cleanups, and other projects. Participation can reflect volunteers’ interests and skills, such as photography, data entry and event coordination. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
For information or to register, contact Eleanor Hines at eleanorh@re-sources.org or 360-733-8307 ext. 213, or go online to re-sources.org/north-sound-stewards and click the “register today” button.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
