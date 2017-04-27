Local

April 27, 2017 5:00 AM

Curious about the Sikh faith, traditions? You have all this weekend to get answers

By Kie Relyea

The community is invited to attend the religious new year celebration at a Sikh temple near Lynden starting Friday.

Guru Nanak Gursikh Temple’s three-day celebration of Vaisakhi, which also is a spring harvest festival, will include a religious parade, ceremonies, free vegetarian Indian food and tours of the temple, 176 E. Pole Road.

People will get a chance to learn about the Sikh faith and its teachings. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday.

Saturday events will include food stalls, turban-tying lessons, Punjabi dances and other demonstrations of skill by Sikh youth. Free turbans also will be given away.

A parade around the temple’s grounds will begin about noon as the congregation follows the Guru Granth, the holy book.

Traditional dances will be performed at the end of the parade.

Details: 360-398-1184.

