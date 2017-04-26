Bridge work will delay drivers on Mount Baker Highway

Expect delays through the summer along Mount Baker Highway west of Glacier, as a new bridge is built where Hedrick Creek flows under the road that takes summer hikers and sightseers to Artist Point and North Cascades trails.
Starting May 15, a single-lane bypass will be built north of the highway near milepost 32, according to a statement from the state Department of Transportation. A stoplight will alternate drivers through the single-lane detour around the clock while the bridge is built. Speed will be reduced to 25 mph at the construction site.
Congestion should be expected, transportation officials said. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
In addition, more than 3,500 feet of new guardrail will be added, including some that is regular galvanized steel and some that is faded to blend with the surrounding landscape. Flaggers will alternate vehicles through the work zone during daylight hours Monday through Friday, officials said.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments