Why were skulls found on a property near Glacier? The sheriff’s office is searching for answers

After the discovery of two human skulls, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office investigators are combing a property west of Glacier for more clues.
Undersheriff Jeff Parks said people living on the property in the 9100 block of Mount Baker Highway found the skulls over the weekend and reported them to the sheriff’s office on Monday.
The property, which began as a homestead, has belonged to the same family for generations, Parks said. Family members told deputies that a man who once lived there and has since died was known to collect skulls, Parks added. He had no further information as to why the man kept the skulls.
The sheriff’s office is not treating the property as a crime scene, Parks said, but crews are still searching for anything that could become evidence of a crime.
“We just want to err on the side of caution and do a thorough search of the area,” he added.
Parks could not say how long the search would take, adding, “We’re done when we’re done.”
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
