City offers Port at least $300,000 to benefit marine trades in exchange for shelter

Hoping to convince the Port of Bellingham to give up its option to buy the property on Roeder Avenue that is the site of a proposed homeless shelter, the City of Bellingham is offering $300,000 and additional investments for marine trade.
Mayor Kelli Linville wants to put an easy-access shelter for 200 men and women at 801/807 Roeder Ave., which is on city-owned land. Five marine trade businesses are there. They would need to move by May 2018, but are being offered cheaper rent until they do, city officials said.
The shelter is being opposed by the Working Waterfront Coalition of Whatcom County and others who said that those who are homeless should be helped, but not in that location. They feared that harm would be done to area businesses and waterfront redevelopment efforts.
“We realize that the members of the Working Waterfront Coalition and others are concerned about displacement of business and losing area for marine trades. We share this concern and would like to see businesses relocated to an area at the port where they can not only thrive, but expand,” Linville said in a news release.
Linville and city staff have been searching for more than a year to find the right location – away from residential neighborhoods and retail business districts and preferably in an industrial area – for such a shelter, which would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to offer people a place to stay and sleep instead of the city’s streets and doorways.
The shelter would be a collaboration with Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which would raise $1.5 million to renovate the largest building on the site to turn it into a shelter and to pay for operations. The city would provide $180,000 a year to support emergency night shelter services.
City officials have said the 1 acre of waterfront property is the best location. Port commissioners haven’t made a decision about relinquishing the option to buy the property, but don’t seem enthusiastic about the idea.
The city is offering:
▪ $300,000 to help the port transition a related property to one that can serve working waterfront businesses.
▪ Use of the Chestnut Street right-of-way, adding about 9,000 square feet to the port’s existing property, a value of about $90,000,
▪ Security fencing around the perimeter of the proposed shelter.
▪ Increased financial support to the Lighthouse Mission to pay for people to patrol nearby properties and businesses.
▪ Port participation in site planning for the shelter.
▪ Port right of first negotiation to buy the property if it is no longer leased to the Lighthouse Mission or another provider serving people in need.
Easy-access shelters have minimum requirements for entry, so people aren’t tested for drug or alcohol use before being allowed in, although they can’t drink or use drugs once inside. Fighting isn’t allowed either.
The goal is to get people through the door, give staff a chance to connect with them, and build trust so those who are homeless are willing to get services. The emphasis is on having people come in so they can be stabilized, assessed and moved into recovery, allowing them to address their homelessness and get out of it.
Lighthouse Mission already has been operating a smaller, easy-access shelter on a temporary basis in Old Town.
“No city leader wants to see marine trades suffer. These investments mean that we can support marine trades and the well-paying jobs they provide, while also address the public health crisis playing out on our city’s streets,” Bellingham City Council member Dan Hammill said.
This story will be updated.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
