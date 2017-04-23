Hikers tour Hundred Acre Wood with Parkscriptions program
Recreation Northwest showed some 60 people a glimpse of the new trails in the fabled "Hundred Acre Wood" and kicked off the new Parkscriptions program to illustrate the benefits of spending time outdoors.
