Racers try to beat 'The Villain' at Superhero 5K in Bellingham

Racers compete at the Superhero 5K on Saturday, April 22, in Bellingham. The Superhero 5K was put on by The Firs to benefit families in need of after school programs. Participants won a prize if they could finish the race before "The Villain".
Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

