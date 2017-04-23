Racers try to beat 'The Villain' at Superhero 5K in Bellingham
Racers compete at the Superhero 5K on Saturday, April 22, in Bellingham. The Superhero 5K was put on by The Firs to benefit families in need of after school programs. Participants won a prize if they could finish the race before "The Villain".
Evan AbellThe Bellingham Herald
More Videos
0:52
Racers try to beat 'The Villain' at Superhero 5K in Bellingham
1:54
Thousands march through downtown Bellingham at March for Science
1:17
Dog owners in Bellingham talk about bagging their dog's poop
1:17
Writer Jewell Parker Rhode reads from 'Towers Falling' at Bellingham event
1:20
Governor visits Shuksan Middle School
5:42
Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins
0:34
Deadly motorcycle accident in Ferndale
0:31
Stop at railroad crossings - because trains can't
0:50
Watch kids hunt for eggs in Bellingham
0:46
A look at the costs behind fixing sinkhole caused by February storm in Lynden
0:31
Road crews get first look at Artist Point in spring 2017
0:36
Bellingham firefighters finish putting out fire at York neighborhood home
Those bags of dog poop that some owners leave along walking trails and in parks are generating lots of discussion in Bellingham, and city and environmental officials are working to address the situation.