Does your daily commute include this bridge east of Nooksack? Expect delays for a week

The bridge over the Sumas River along Breckenridge Road will be reduced to a single lane for about a week for repairs after a crash Friday morning, Whatcom County public works officials said.
The crash involved a single vehicle, a dump truck pulling a trailer, said Jeff Parks, Whatcom County undersheriff. The driver, an employee with Miles Sand & Gravel, had left the company’s pit along Breckenridge Road and was driving west, Parks said.
The driver, he added, told a sheriff’s deputy after the crash that he felt the trailer’s wheels go onto the shoulder, so he accelerated to bring the trailer back onto the road. The trailer instead ended up on the guardrail, destroying it, a waterline along the outside of the bridge and the trailer’s tires, Parks said.
Traffic has since been reduced to a single lane on the south side of the bridge, said James Lee, the county’s bridge program manager. There won’t be anyone directing traffic, he added; instead, signs posted will alert drivers to stop, check the bridge for traffic, then proceed when the way is clear.
Nooksack Elementary School sits about 1,200 feet to the east of the bridge. The bridge’s walkway on the south side, which students often use, was not damaged and is still accessible, said Joe Rutan, the county engineer.
The waterline serves the school and one home, Lee said in an email to public works staff. City of Nooksack workers are laying a temporary waterline across the bridge until they can install a permanent one.
About 700 vehicles pass over the bridge every day, Rutan said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
