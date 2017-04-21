Increased truck traffic around Lynden as big expansion project begins

More truck traffic will be in the Lynden area for the next couple weeks as a cold storage facility undergoes a major expansion project.
Preferred Freezer Services is adding 147,969 square feet of storage space to its facility at West Main Street. The new building, which will be about 45 feet tall, is in addition to the current facility that was completed in September 2015 and has more than 330,000 square feet of storage space.
Combined, the square footage will be more than half the size of Bellis Fair, which has around 775,000 square feet of retail space.
Trucks will be bringing in dirt and gravel to the Preferred Freezer facility as the company prepares the property for construction. Lynden city Planner Heidi Solano said there will be some traffic control measures in place, including flaggers, to keep traffic flowing. Drivers should expect increased truck traffic 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through May 5. The additional truck traffic began on April 17.
“It is busier, but the truck traffic is not creating a problem,” Solano said.
A camera is installed at the Preferred Freezer property to give live updates on the project.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
