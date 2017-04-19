Mistrial for another group of protesters at Skagit oil refinery

A judge declared a mistrial last week after a Skagit County jury failed to reach a verdict for a group of six protesters charged with trespassing near two oil refineries last spring.

Skagit County prosecutor Melanie Stum said the group will face another trial.

One of the jurors, Karen Swan of Skagit County, told the defendants in a statement after the trial she supported their cause, according to the Seattle Weekly.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your stand and your risk,” Swan told the defendants.

The protesters on trial included four men and two women from Bellingham, Seattle and Olympia and ranged in age from 21 to 68.

The six defendants were the fifth group to go on trial among those charged with trespassing on BNSF Railway tracks during the Break Free PNW protest in May 2016.

Each of the previous four groups of protesters were convicted of second-degree criminal trespass, according to the Skagit Valley Herald. They were each fined $250 and required to do at least eight hours of community service in Skagit County, according to court records.

The three-day Break Free PNW protest brought hundreds from throughout the Pacific Northwest as part of a series of global actions calling on people to “break free” from their dependence on oil, coal and other fossil fuels.

Organizers targeted the Shell and Tesoro oil refineries at March Point because of concerns about greenhouse gas emissions and increasing oil train traffic.