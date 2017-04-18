Governor visits Shuksan Middle School

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Shuksan Middle School Tuesday afternoon, April 18, 2017. Inslee visited a 6th grade class where the teacher is involved in a mentoring program and a Science, Technology and Math (STEM) classroom.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
