More Videos

1:20 Governor visits Shuksan Middle School

0:34 Deadly motorcycle accident in Ferndale

0:31 Stop at railroad crossings - because trains can't

0:50 Watch kids hunt for eggs in Bellingham

0:46 A look at the costs behind fixing sinkhole caused by February storm in Lynden

0:31 Road crews get first look at Artist Point in spring 2017

0:36 Bellingham firefighters finish putting out fire at York neighborhood home

1:29 Fairhaven Park pillars too hazardous to stay

3:23 When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden

2:11 In springtime, a Bow beekeeper shares his secrets

1:26 Ferndale visual effects company makes Egypt-themed escape room