Can’t make it to the tulip fields? Here’s the next best thing.

The long wait for blooms in Skagit County’s tulip fields ended over the weekend, as the flowers came out just in time for Easter.
Here’s a 360-degree video from the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, where more than 350,000 hand-planted tulip bulbs have turned fields into a sea of color.
The month-long event also can turn Interstate 5 into a traffic jam, so festival organizers suggest taking exit 230 near Burlington, heading west on Highway 20 and turning south at Pulver Road. For a more leisurely drive, head south on Chuckanut Drive and follow it to Burlington, turning south on Avon Allen Road.
Heading south to see tulips is not the only option for Whatcom County residents. The Abbotsford, B.C. Tulip Festival, which also runs through April, had only a few blooms in its first two weeks but is expecting millions more in the coming days.
The tulips fields are about 6 miles northeast of Sumas, just off the Trans-Canada Highway. Be sure to pack your passport and be forewarned: Last year’s event drew so many visitors, the festival is requiring advanced purchases for weekend tickets on its website. Weekday tickets will be available at the tulip fields.
