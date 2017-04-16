Lynden sinkhole repair part of plan for salmon, development

A sinkhole that has blocked a Lynden neighborhood street for several weeks is likely to get state funding for summer repairs, thanks to a deal being discussed among the area’s three state legislators, city officials and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Within a decade, the repair also will benefit endangered salmon, officials said. Plans aren’t final and funding isn’t certain, but state and local officials remain optimistic.

Immediate repairs for the culvert simply will replace a 36-inch pipe for Benson Ditch under North 8th Street south of Ivy Street north of downtown, where the salmon-bearing creek crosses under the road.

Current replacement standards require more extensive restoration efforts, including a 6-foot box culvert under the road that would allow easier passage for migrating salmon. But Lynden officials said that a planned realignment of Pepin Creek will divert water from the ditches along Benson and Double Ditch roads, sending water through a new stream channel that will be created in advance of planned residential development. From there, the new stream will flow into Pepin Creek, a tributary of Fishtrap Creek, which empties into the Nooksack River south of the city.

“We would like to put in a new culvert, but we’d like to quickly repair the culvert in a way that addresses the long-term flow,” said Steve Banham, director of public works for the City Lynden. “Ultimately, that water (from Benson Ditch) won’t even be there, because of the (new) creek.”

North 8th Street collapsed in a torrent of mud, rock and water on the evening of Feb. 15, when snowmelt that filled Benson Ditch overwhelmed the culvert underneath, creating a 30-foot sinkhole and threatening to flood surrounding neighborhoods. Evacuations were considered, Banham said.

Since then, some neighborhood residents have faced detours around the torn-up and barricaded street. Lynden officials want to complete the repair quickly, but don’t want to spend a lot of money on a project that could be pointless in several years.

Cost of the 36-inch replacement pipe is pegged at $350,000, against $1 million for a 6-foot box culvert, making it one of the largest single expenses to repair damage from the series of snow and ice storms that struck Whatcom County in early February.

“They recognize the value of having fish in a more stream-like setting,” Banham said. “Our plan is to ultimately put the water instead to Pepin Creek, along with water from Double Ditch Road.”

Funding for the both the Benson Ditch culvert under 8th Street and for the long-term Pepin Creek realignment project is moving through the state Legislature now.

Fish and Wildlife officials said the plan still requires final approval, but they are looking to waive regulations that would require a wider culvert in light of the planned stream realignment.

“It’s going to offer better access for fish, better water quality, it will address flooding concerns and provide a better overall habitat,” said Joel Ingram, a Fish and Wildlife habitat biologist. Ingram said the creeks and ditches surrounding Lynden include sea-run cutthroat, chum, coho and steelhead at various times of the year.

State Rep. Luanne Van Werven said she and state Rep. Vince Buys, Republicans who represent the 42nd District of northern Whatcom County, also talked with Fish and Wildlife in an effort to allow the smaller culvert because of its longer-term benefit to the environment.

There’s $350,000 for the culvert and $1.3 million for the realignment project in the state House budget that’s under consideration now, and Van Werven thinks they have a good chance of passing.

Another $4 million for the Pepin Creek realignment is in the Senate’s budget, where state Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, is a supporter. Both House and Senate appropriations must be reconciled in a final two-year state budget that goes to the governor for consideration.

“It’s a good use of capital funds, and Lynden has made the case that it’s a good project,” Ericksen said.

Banham said the realignment project had been under consideration as the city plans to expand and develop its urban growth area, south of Badger Road between Guide Meridian and Benson roads.

Large ditches, built a century ago, line the north-south roads to drain the agricultural fields north of the city. Historical creeks were filled in and redirected as pioneer farmers and their descendants cultivated the land. Those ditches sometimes cause flooding problems and road closures, Banham said.

A new creek will restore some of that historical flow, and ensure better drainage and habitat for salmon and other wildlife, Banham said.

“The easy way to deal with water back then was to put it next to a road,” Banham said. With the ditches gone, the roads can be widened and bike lanes and sidewalks can be added, he said.

That entire creek realignment will cost a projected $15 million, to be shared among the state, city and developers, Banham said. A good measure of the runoff that empties into the Nooksack comes from Canada, and roads such as Badger and Guide Meridian are state highways.

“If you do it right, it can be an amenity. Right now, it’s a hazard. We want to turn it from a road hazard into amenity,” Banham said, noting that recent city projects have added walking and biking trails along the city’s creeks. “This area is our Whatcom Falls Park.”